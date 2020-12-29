/Monday’s Sports In Brief

NFL

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Josh Allen passed for four touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills became the first AFC East foe to sweep the season series with the New England Patriots in two decades with a 38-9 victory.

A week after unseating the Patriots as AFC East division champions, the win also keeps alive the Bills’ hopes of securing a top-three seed for the AFC playoffs.

The Bills (12-3) last swept the Patriots in 1999. The last division opponents to sweep the Patriots were the Jets and Dolphins in 2000. The Patriots’ 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a divisional opponent was an NFL record.

New England (6-9) will finish with its first losing record since Bill Belichick’s first season in 2000.

Allen was 27 of 36 for 320 yards. He now has 34 touchdown passes, surpassing Jim Kelly to set a franchise single-season record. With his eighth 300-yard game, he also surpassed Drew Bledsoe’s single-season team record of seven.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Goff will miss the Los Angeles Rams’ regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals after undergoing surgery on his right thumb.

Goff could return a week later if the Rams make the playoffs, coach Sean McVay said.

John Wolford will take his first NFL snaps as Goff’s replacement when the Rams (9-6) host the Cardinals on Sunday. Los Angeles will clinch a playoff spot with a victory, or if the Chicago Bears lose to Green Bay.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, less than 24 hours after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina and in the aftermath of another violation of pandemic protocols.

Haskins started in place of injured quarterback Alex Smith despite being disciplined for breaking COVID-19 rules by partying with several people without a mask. He was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy, but coach Ron Rivera opted to stick with Haskins because Smith was still injured and he didn’t have another established QB on the roster.

Rivera said Monday morning either Smith or Taylor Heinicke would start the regular-season finale at Philadelphia with the NFC East title on the line. It was clear Rivera was done with Haskins, whom he had shuffled to the bottom of the depth chart for the second time this season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s hard to decide who has been more dominant in men’s college basketball this season: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference.

The Bulldogs remained the clear-cut No. 1 on Monday, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes in The Associated Press poll after their latest win over a Top 25 foe, while the Big Ten placed nine teams in the poll, with Wisconsin and Iowa in the top 10.

Gonzaga blitzed then-No. 16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday for the most lopsided win over a ranked team in the Mark Few era, giving the Bulldogs a poll-record fourth win over a Top 25 team in a team’s first seven games of a season. Kansas, Iowa and West Virginia also have fallen to Corey Kispert & Co., all of them on neutral floors.

Second-ranked Baylor received the other two first-place votes, and the Jayhawks remained No. 3 after their rout of then-No. 7 West Virginia. Villanova and Houston each moved up a spot after Iowa’s overtime loss to Minnesota.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stanford faced its first real test of the season and passed to remain the top team in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Cardinal beat then-No. 10 UCLA 61-49 on Dec. 21, pulling away late in the only game between ranked opponents last week. Stanford again received 26 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member national media panel. Coach Tara VanDerveer’s team has another tough game ahead, visiting sixth-ranked Arizona on Friday.

While Stanford stayed on top, there was a little movement among the next few teams. Louisville remained No. 2 while North Carolina State moved up to third, edging UConn by a point in the poll. South Carolina stayed fifth.

Arizona remained sixth, followed by Baylor, Oregon and Texas A&M. Arkansas switched places with UCLA to move into the top 10 for the first time since Jan. 20, 2003.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie will have surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee, an early blow to a Brooklyn Nets team that hoped it had left its injury troubles behind.

Dinwiddie was hurt Sunday in Charlotte during the third quarter of the Nets’ first loss of the season. The team said Monday his surgery was scheduled for next week and further updates would be provided afterward.

The veteran guard didn’t rule out returning this season, recalling in an Instagram post that he made it back from a more severe knee injury in college seven months later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ja Morant left the court area in a wheelchair Monday night after the NBA Rookie of the Year sprained his left ankle in the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game in Brooklyn.

Morant jumped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and appeared to land on the Nets forward’s foot. He immediately hopped off the floor in pain and laid on the floor before he was wheeled to the back of the arena, unable to put any weight on his foot.

The Grizzlies announced Morant would not return to the game. He joined his teammates on the bench during the second half with his foot in a walking boot, watching the Grizzlies win 116-111 in overtime for their first victory.