Hawks face the Nets, look for 4th straight victory

Atlanta Hawks (3-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (2-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hawks take on Brooklyn.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall and went 20-16 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Nets averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Atlanta finished 20-47 overall and 11-32 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 119.7 points per game and shoot 47.8% from the field last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (acl).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Danilo Gallinari: out (left foot).