Indiana and New York face off for conference matchup

New York Knicks (2-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Indiana in Eastern Conference action Saturday.

Indiana went 45-28 overall and 25-11 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Pacers gave up 107.5 points per game while committing 19.8 fouls last season.

New York went 21-45 overall and 15-28 in Eastern Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Knicks averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 15.3 second chance points and 41.9 bench points last season.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Knicks 121-107 in their last meeting on Dec. 23. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 32 points, and RJ Barrett paced New York with 26 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).

Knicks: Immanuel Quickley: out (hip), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (quad), Omari Spellman: out (right calf).