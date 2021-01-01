The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Stampley, Waters lead Troy over Appalachian State 69-56

The Associated Press

BOONE, N.C.

Nick Stampley and Khalyl Waters each scored 17 points as Troy got past Appalachian State 69-56 on Friday night in the first Sun Belt Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Zay Williams had eight rebounds and Stampley grabbed seven for Troy (6-4).

James Lewis Jr. had 16 points for the Mountaineers (6-4). Donovan Gregory added 12 points and eight rebounds. Adrian Delph had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Nolan leads Jacksonville over Kennesaw State 62-57

January 01, 2021 5:26 PM

Sports

Flowers lifts South Alabama over Georgia Southern 88-59

January 01, 2021 5:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service