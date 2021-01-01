Top-ranked Stanford overwhelms No. 6 Arizona 81-54

Arizona forward Sam Thomas (14) tries to block Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) from taking a shot during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. (Josh Galemore/Arizona Daily Star via AP) AP

Haley Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lexie Hull added 13 points and top-ranked Stanford overwhelmed No. 6 Arizona early in an 81-54 rout Friday night.

The Cardinal (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) took care of No. 10 UCLA on Monday and kept rolling in their second top-10 showdown in four days.

Stanford raced past the Wildcats with a 15-2 run in the first quarter and had a 24-point lead by halftime. The Cardinal kept up the pressure and finished with a 51-32 rebounding advantage to avenge a loss to the Wildcats a year ago.

Sam Thomas scored 14 points and Aari McDonald added 12 on 3-for-18 shooting for Arizona (7-1, 5-1), which remained winless (0-5) against top-ranked teams.

NO. 2 LOUISVILLE 74, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half, and Louisville rallied to beat Northern Kentucky.

Olivia Cochran scored 13 points and Elizabeth Dixon had 12 in Louisville’s first game since Dec. 9. Kianna Smith finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals for Louisville (6-0).

Lindsey Duvall, who transferred to NKU from Louisville, led the Norse (4-5) with 20 points.