Jackson scores 31 to lift Akron past Kent St. 66-62

Loren Cristian Jackson had 31 points as Akron edged past Kent State 66-62 on Friday night.

Enrique Freeman had 10 points and nine rebounds for Akron (4-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Camron Reece added seven rebounds.

Mike Nuga had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Flashes (3-2, 0-1). Danny Pippen added 16 points and nine rebounds. Justyn Hamilton had four blocks.

