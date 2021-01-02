Kelly scores 27 to lift Albany (NY) past Vermont 63-62

The Olympian Logo
BURLINGTON, Vt.

CJ Kelly had a career-high 27 points as Albany rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half and narrowly beat Vermont 63-62 on Saturday night.

Albany trailed 45-30 with 16:50 remaining and tied it at 52 with 7:28 left. Jarvis Doles hit a jumper to give the Great Danes the lead for good, 63-61 with 1:49 to play. Ben Shungu split a pair of free throws for the Catamounts with nine seconds left.

Doles had 10 points for Albany (1-3, 1-2 America East Conference). Jamel Horton added eight points and nine rebounds.

Ryan Davis had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Catamounts (2-3, 2-3). Isaiah Powell added 13 points. Shungu had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Stef Smith, who was second on the Catamounts in scoring entering the matchup with 17 points per game, was held to only five points. He made 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

