CSU looks to sweep San Diego St.

Colorado State (6-1, 3-0) vs. San Diego State (6-2, 0-1)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State goes for the season sweep over San Diego State after winning the previous matchup in San Diego. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 2, when the Rams shot 42.1 percent from the field and went 11 for 27 from 3-point territory en route to a 70-67 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: San Diego State's Matt Mitchell has averaged 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while Nathan Mensah has put up 9.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and two blocks. For the Rams, David Roddy has averaged 16 points and 9.9 rebounds while Isaiah Stevens has put up 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stevens has had his hand in 49 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 11 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rams have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aztecs. San Diego State has an assist on 41 of 68 field goals (60.3 percent) over its previous three games while Colorado State has assists on 50 of 71 field goals (70.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Colorado State has held opposing teams to 59.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MWC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25