Scott, Maryland visit Indiana

Maryland (6-4, 1-3) vs. Indiana (6-4, 1-2)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore forwards will be on display as Donta Scott and Maryland will take on Trayce Jackson-Davis and Indiana. Scott is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games. Jackson-Davis has scored 28 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The rugged Jackson-Davis has averaged 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hoosiers. Complementing Jackson-Davis is Armaan Franklin, who is accounting for 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Terrapins have been led by Scott, who is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.DOMINANT DONTA: Scott has connected on 59.4 percent of the 32 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 11 over his last three games. He's also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Terrapins have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Hoosiers. Indiana has an assist on 35 of 80 field goals (43.8 percent) across its past three games while Maryland has assists on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Indiana has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.5 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Big Ten teams. Over their last five games, the Hoosiers have forced opponents into turnovers on 21 percent of all possessions.

