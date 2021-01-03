Seahawks have two starting offensive lineman inactive vs. 49ers. But they are OK with that

The Seahawks were missing two of five starters on the offensive line for the regular-season finale.

But they were OK with that.

Mike Iupati’s continued battle with a nerve issue in his neck left the 33-year-old veteran inactive for Seattle’s game against San Francisco Sunday. Jordan Simmons started again for Iupati at left guard.

The Seahawks have been pleased with Simmons as a fill-in starter for the last three seasons, including over the last month.

Brandon Shell did not play. He is on the reserve/COVID-19 list because of a contact-tracing issue; someone the starting right tackle “works with” tested positive for the coronavirus, coach Pete Carroll said Friday. If Shell continues to test negative for COVID-19 he could play next weekend when the Seahawks begin the NFC playoffs.

Cedric Ogbuehi was again ready to start for Shell at right tackle against the 49ers. Shell missed four of the previous five games because of a high-ankle sprain.

Running back Carlos Hyde was inactive Sunday. He was sick the past week, Carroll said. Hyde had been questionable to play.

Rookie running back DeeJay Dallas was also inactive again. He has a severely sprained ankle.

That meant a likely larger role for Rashaad Penny in his third game since returning from reconstructive knee surgery 13 months ago. Play caller Brian Schottenheimer said this past week he felt Penny is on the verge of a breakout game. With the team likely to give lead runner Chris Carson some rest entering the playoffs, Penny was poised for some of the most extensive work of his three-year career Sunday.

As Carroll said they would, the Seahawks made tight end Greg Olsen inactive. They want to rest the 35-year-old tight end for the postseason. He returned Dec. 27 to play against the Rams after missing one month with a torn plantar fascia in his foot.

The Seahawks’ other inactive players Sunday were reserve defensive back and special-teams player Jayson Stanley and reserve defensive end Jonathan Bullard.