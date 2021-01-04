The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Siena looks to extend streak vs Monmouth

The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y.

Monmouth (3-3, 3-2) vs. Siena (1-0, 1-0)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its 12th straight conference win against Monmouth. Siena's last MAAC loss came against the St. Peter's Peacocks 85-80 on Feb. 2, 2020. Monmouth fell 78-77 at Siena in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth has relied heavily on its seniors. Deion Hammond, George Papas, Melik Martin and Marcus McClary have combined to account for 60 percent of the team's scoring this year and 54 percent of all Hawks points over the team's last five games.DOMINANT DEION: Hammond has connected on 42.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 12 over his last three games. He's also made 56.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST YEAR: These conference foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 season, with Siena sweeping the series.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

SD State faces Mount Marty

January 04, 2021 3:31 AM

Football

Michael Cunningham: Worst loss of season makes ‘close’ argument tougher for Falcons

Basketball

Lori Riley: K.C. Jones may have been part of Boston sports lore, but he left his mark in Hartford, too

Basketball

How Devon Dotson is using his draft snub to help the Chicago Bulls, his childhood team: ‘That’s motivation’

Basketball

Former Magic coach Doc Rivers inspires others while hitting a coaching milestone

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service