ETSU looks to extend streak vs VMI

VMI (6-5, 1-1) vs. East Tennessee State (6-4, 2-0)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. In its last 11 wins against the Keydets, East Tennessee State has won by an average of 17 points. VMI's last win in the series came on Jan. 17, 2015, an 85-79 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: VMI's Greg Parham, Jake Stephens and Myles Lewis have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Keydets points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Parham has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all VMI field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 6-0 when scoring at least 77.

STREAK STATS: VMI has dropped its last five road games, scoring 67.2 points and allowing 78 points during those contests. East Tennessee State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 61.3.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a collective unit has made 11.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams. The Keydets have averaged 12.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25