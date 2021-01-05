Brandon Shell, Mike Iupati return, Seahawks’ starting O-line finally intact for playoffs

Way back in August, before any games—before COVID-19 testing was as everyday for them as brushing their teeth—the Seahawks set their starting offensive line.

Those plans went for them the way the rest of 2020 went for us in real life: to Hades.

But at the best time possible, the O-line Seattle wanted—and needs—to protect quarterback Russell Wilson is back together again.

Just in time for the playoffs.

Brandon Shell came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday to practice. The starting right guard is on track to start for the first time in four games Saturday when NFC West-champion Seattle (12-4) hosts the Los Angeles Rams (10-6) in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

Shell was on the COVID-19 list in a contact-tracing case for the past week. He has continued to test negative for the coronavirus.

“Exercising all the caution,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We looked after Brandon, and he had no...he never did catch the virus and all that. He bounces right back, comes to us, and we’re really happy about that.”

Starting left guard Mike Iupati also practiced Tuesday. The 33-year-old veteran has missed the past two games with a nerve issue he’s had in his neck on and off for more than a year.

Saturday is likely to be only the sixth time in 17 games this season the Seahawks will have all five of their chosen, starting offensive linemen playing together. Duane Brown will be at left tackle, with Iupati at left guard, Ethan Pocic at center, rookie Damien Lewis at right guard and Shell at right tackle.

It’s happened only once since week four, Seattle’s win at Miami in early October.

The Seahawks’ record this season when all five of their starting offensive linemen play together: 5-0.

Seattle has scored 38, 38, 35, 31 and 40 points in winning those five games. That’s an average of 36.4 points per game.

Beyond that minor thing of winning, what do the returns of Shell and Iupati mean for the Seahawks’ offense?

“Stability. Stability, really,” Carroll said. “Both those guys have been solid performers for us. They have the most experience over the guys that have been playing (mostly Cedric Ogbuehi and Jordan Simmons). That should help the guys next to them.

“Both those guys are starters for a reason. So we’re happy to have them back. Looks great to see those guys in the huddle.”

Especially this week.

All-Pro tackle/game-wrecker Aaron Donald and his Rams are coming to Seattle with a the NFL’s top-ranked overall defense. Los Angeles is number one in the league in points allowed and yards passing allowed, and third against the run.

Brown is the only Seahawks’ offensive lineman to start every game at his natural position. He credits yoga and other new training techniques. At age 35 he’s Seattle’s oldest linemen. He’s five months behind tight end Greg Olsen from being the oldest player on the team.

Shell, 28, has started only once in the last six games because of a high-ankle sprain he got in the Seahawks’ home win over Arizona Nov. 19. His only start since was Dec. 13 against the New York Jets. He played just 29 snaps, 40% of Seattle’s total on offense that day against his former team. Chad Wheeler, just up from the practice squad, had to replace Shell when the ankle pained Shell again too much to continue playing.

Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, has returned from injury and started the last three games for Shell. That included Seattle’s 20-9 home win over the Rams Dec. 27.

That victory clinched the NFC West title for the Seahawks. It’s why Saturday’s playoff game is at Lumen Field. It’s the first time since 2016 the Seahawks are playing a postseason game at home, where Wilson is 5-0 in the playoffs.

Shell has been a largely overlooked plus to Seattle’s offense this season, his Seattle debut one after four seasons with the Jets. Shell has been stronger, more athletic and quicker to meet and repel outside edge rushers more consistently than Germain Ifedi.

The Seahawks signed Shell to an $11 million, two-year contract in free agency this spring after they let the contract expire for Ifedi, their four-year starter and former first-round pick.

Now that Shell is healthy and past his COVID-19 issue, Saturday is a prime time to show why the Seahawks made that move.

“He looks great, should be full-speed and ready,” Carroll said.

“And we love having him back out there.”

No surprise that Jamal Adams (shoulder), Jarran Reed (oblique) did not practice today for #Seahawks



Rams QB Jared Goff practiced on a limited basis a little more than a week after thumb surgery pic.twitter.com/X3z6i09lJT — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 5, 2021