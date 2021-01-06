Hofstra looks to extend streak vs Northeastern

Northeastern (3-5, 2-0) vs. Hofstra (6-3, 2-0)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks for its seventh straight conference win against Northeastern. Hofstra's last CAA loss came against the Towson Tigers 76-65 on Feb. 27, 2020. Northeastern won 66-58 over Elon in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: Northeastern's Tyson Walker, Jahmyl Telfort and Coleman Stucke have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Walker has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Northeastern field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 29 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Northeastern has dropped its last five road games, scoring 61.2 points and allowing 74.2 points during those contests. Hofstra is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 71.7 points while giving up 65.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pride have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Hofstra has an assist on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Northeastern has assists on 33 of 68 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all CAA teams. The Pride have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25