FDU looks for home win vs Wagner

Wagner (1-4, 1-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (2-6, 1-1)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks for its fifth straight win over Wagner at Rothman Center. The last victory for the Seahawks at Fairleigh Dickinson was a 68-59 win on Feb. 4, 2017.

SENIOR STUDS: Fairleigh Dickinson's Elyjah Williams, Jahlil Jenkins and Brandon Rush have combined to account for 58 percent of all Knights scoring this season, although that trio's production has dropped to 42 percent over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Alex Morales has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Wagner field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

STREAK STATS: Wagner has lost its last three road games, scoring 60.7 points, while allowing 77.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner is ranked first among NEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.8 percent. The Seahawks have averaged 14.6 offensive boards per game.

