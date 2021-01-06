Falcons interview Saints’ Fontenot for Atlanta GM position

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) congratulates Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) AP

The Atlanta Falcons conducted a virtual interview for general manager Wednesday with New Orleans Saints executive Terry Fontenot.

The Falcons are seeking a permanent replacement for longtime GM Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired along with coach Dan Quinn after the team began the season with five straight losses.

Fontenot is the Saints' vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel. He has been with Atlanta's NFC South rival for 16 seasons.

Fontenot was the fifth candidate to interview for the GM job.

The Falcons previously met with former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith, Atlanta director of college scouting Anthony Robinson, and two other directors of college scouting, Brad Holmes of the Los Angeles Rams and Morocco Brown of the Indianapolis Colts.

Atlanta has interviewed three candidates for its head coaching position after completing a 4-12 season.

Interim coach Raheem Morris interviewed last week, followed Monday by virtual interviews with Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Team owner Arthur Blank has said he will not place limitations on what moves a new general manager and coach can make. He said that includes decisions on quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.