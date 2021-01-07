Jamal Adams all good, Jarran Reed seems OK but new Seahawks concern for Shaquill Griffin

Jamal Adams has no time for gamesmanship.

He’s playing.

Adams was joking around, laughing with fellow safety Quandre Diggs and talking breezily with coach Pete Carroll as he fully participated at the start of the Seahawks’ final full practice for Saturday’s NFC wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The All-Pro safety noticeably did not raise his left arm over his head in the 20 minutes the media was allowed to watch practice Thursday. But he isn’t on the injury report for the game. True to “no doubt in my mind” promise from the day before, Adams is starting his first career playoff game on Saturday.

Carroll had said Tuesday that Adams’ availability would be a game-time decision.

Shaquill Griffin’s status is less certain than Adams’. The team added him to the injury report for the first time this week with a hamstring injury. He is questionable to play. He came out late and did little in the open portion of Thursday’s practice.

The Seahawks also list Jarran Reed as questionable. He strained his oblique muscle in his side during Seattle’s win over San Francisco in the regular-season finale last weekend. But Reed appeared full go during the first portion of practice with the starting defense Thursday.

That is it for a relatively clean and encouraging injury report for this late in a grinding NFL season.

The Griffin situation is an obvious concern. He’s Seattle’s best coverage defensive back, a Pro Bowl selection in 2019. He’s in the final year of his contract.

Griffin missed four games into late November, first with a concussion and then a strained hamstring. It wasn’t immediately known if his latest hamstring injury is to the same leg.

Coach Pete Carroll was to talk to the media following practice later Thursday.

The Seahawks’ options with Quinton Dunbar out for the season on injured reserve following knee surgery, if Griffin cannot play, is to move Tre Flowers to Griffin’s left side. Flowers was the team’s starting right cornerback opposite Griffin in 2018 and ‘19. He returned last week from injured reserve.

D.J. Reed has played so well as the right cornerback while Flowers and Dunbar have been out the latter part of the season he would likely stay on that side Saturday.