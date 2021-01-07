Walters lifts Northeastern over Hofstra 81-78 in OT

Shaquille Walters scored nine of his career-high 20 points in overtime as Northeastern defeated Hofstra 81-78 on Thursday.

Jason Strong scored 16 of his a career-high 18 points after halftime for Northeastern (4-5, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which made up a 19-point gap and broke its five-game road losing streak. Tyson Walker added 11 points and a career-high nine assists. Quirin Emanga scored nine with a career best eight rebounds.

Isaac Kante had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Pride (6-4, 2-1). Caleb Burgess added 15 points and eight assists. Jalen Ray had 15 points and six rebounds but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer when the shot sailed wide.

Kvonn Cramer had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Hofstra led 46-29 after a half, but scored a season-low 22 points in the second half on 9-for-22 shooting with eight turnovers. Northeastern, for the game, scored 21 points off 15 Hofstra turnovers and shot 33-for-62 (53%) with 10 3-pointers.

Hofstra and Northeastern have met for the last two Colonial Athletic Association championships, with the Pride winning their first, 70-61, in March.

The teams meet again Saturday. Last season's regular season games, both Hofstra wins, were decided by six points.

