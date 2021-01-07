Sports

Texas Rio Grande Valley tops St. Mary’s (TX) 96-67

The Associated Press

EDINBURG, Texas

LaQuan Butler had a career-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including a career-best four 3's, and Texas Rio Grande Valley easily defeated St. Mary’s (TX) 96-67 on Thursday night.

Sean Rhea had 13 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-3), off to its best start since the 2004-05 team started 7-3. Marek Nelson added 12 points. Uche Dibiamaka had 11 points.

Tyler Caron had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Rattlers. Miles McDougal added 12 points. Caleb Jordan had 11 points.

