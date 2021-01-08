‘He bled Dodger blue.’ Baseball world mourns death of Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda

The sports world was thrust into mourning Friday after Tommy Lasorda, the legendary former manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died late Thursday at the age of 93.

Lasorda, who spent 21 years as manager of the Dodgers and was a two-time World Series champion, leaves behind a legacy that includes winning two National League Manager of the Year awards in the 1980s.

In 1997, Lasorda was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and until his death, was the oldest living Hall of Famer.

The Major League Baseball world took to social media to express its condolences.

Words can not express my feelings. A friend and mentor for 52 years is no longer with us. Tommy no one will ever fill the void you left. Thank you for everything. R.I.P. — Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) January 8, 2021

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully on Tommy Lasorda: "His heart was bigger than his talent and there were no foul lines for his enthusiasm.” #Dodgers — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 8, 2021

We mourn the passing of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda. He was 93. pic.twitter.com/fkPf67iH7h — MLB (@MLB) January 8, 2021

RIP Tommy Lasorda. Legend of the game. https://t.co/hg02Hh6loL — Marco Gonzales (@MarcoGonzales_) January 8, 2021

Nobody lived, breathed, and slept baseball more than Tommy Lasorda.



He was more than just a World Series-winning manager for those great L.A. teams in the ‘80s. He BLED Dodger blue. He was a true gentleman, along with being a champion and Hall of Famer. https://t.co/XdPRf27ntS — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 8, 2021

Commissioner Rob Manfred on the passing of Tommy Lasorda pic.twitter.com/QagqACYm1E — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 8, 2021

Tommy Lasorda, this wonderful man, Hall of Famer in baseball and in life, this is him, so much joy. So much love he had for baseball, for the @Dodgers . To win, to love this game, to live and play with joy was his message to us. Rest in peace in Blue Heaven, sir and thank you. pic.twitter.com/45iXnAurYU — Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) January 8, 2021

Knowing Tommy Lasorda got to see the Dodgers win one more championship..... pic.twitter.com/9Szmed3ALO — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) January 8, 2021