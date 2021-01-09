Maryland looks for road win vs No. 12 Illinois

Maryland (6-6, 1-5) vs. No. 12 Illinois (9-3, 5-1)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland looks for its third straight win over No. 12 Illinois at State Farm Center. Illinois' last win at home against the Terrapins came on Jan. 7, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams have combined to account for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Fighting Illini points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Dosunmu has directly created 46 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Illinois has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 87.2 points while giving up 59.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Illini have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Terrapins. Illinois has 51 assists on 76 field goals (67.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Maryland has assists on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked second among Big Ten teams with an average of 85 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25