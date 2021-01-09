Fresno State looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

San Jose State (2-7, 0-5) vs. Fresno State (4-3, 2-3)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over San Jose State. In its last seven wins against the Spartans, Fresno State has won by an average of 19 points. San Jose State's last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2017, a 69-62 victory.

STEPPING UP: Fresno State's Orlando Robinson has averaged 19.1 points and 11.1 rebounds while Deon Stroud has put up 12.7 points. For the Spartans, Richard Washington has averaged 21.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jalen Dalcourt has put up 15.3 points.

MWC IMPROVEMENT: The Bulldogs have scored 69.2 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they put up against non-conference foes.ROBUST RICHARD: Washington has connected on 34.3 percent of the 70 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 27 over the last three games. He's also converted 78 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 2-1 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK STATS: San Jose State has lost its last five road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 88 per game.

SECOND CHANCES: Fresno State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent this year. That figure is ranked 25th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for San Jose State stands at just 21.7 percent (ranked 309th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25