AP Sportlight

Jan. 10

1972 — The longest winning streak in major professional sports ends when the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 120-104. The Lakers had won 33 straight, but Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 39 points give Los Angeles its first loss since Oct. 31.

1980 — Goaltender Jim Stewart, playing in his first and only game with the Boston Bruins, gives up three goals in the first four minutes of the game and five in the first period. He’s replaced and never plays in the NHL again.

1982 — Joe Montana’s third touchdown pass of the game, a 6-yarder to Dwight Clark, with 51 seconds remaining, lifts the San Francisco 49ers to 28-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC title game.

1998 — Michelle Kwan receives eight perfect 6.0s out of nine marks for artistry in the free skate to win her second U.S. Figure Skating Championship in three years.

2002 — Todd Eldredge wins his sixth U.S. Figure Skating Championships title. After skipping two seasons of competition, Eldredge edges defending champion Tim Goebel.

2004 — Michelle Kwan wins her seventh straight title and eighth overall at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Only one of the sport’s greats, Maribel Vinson, has more U.S. championships, with nine.

2009 — Arizona, the lone NFC team not to make it to a conference championship game since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, gets to host its’ first NFC championship game after a stunning 33-13 win at Carolina.

2010 — Karlos Dansby’s 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown in overtime gives the Arizona Cardinals a 51-45 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the highest-scoring playoff game in NFL history.

2011 — Top-ranked Auburn beats No. 2 Oregon 22-19 in the BCS title game. Wes Byrum’s 19-yard field goal with no time left — his sixth career game-winning field goal — caps off a perfect, 14-0 season.

2015 — North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs 5 yards for the winning touchdown about a minute after Tre Roberson’s 58-yard run puts Illinois State ahead, and the Bison became the first team to win four straight FCS championships with a 29-27 victory.

2015 — Tom Brady sets a career record for postseason touchdown passes, rallying New England from two 14-point deficits for a 35-31 victory over Baltimore. Brady breaks Joe Montana’s record with 46 postseason TD passes and the Patriots reach their fourth straight AFC championship game.

2016 — Blair Walsh’s 27-yard field goal try into the frigid wind for Minnesota hooks left with 22 seconds left, handing the Seattle Seahawks a 10-9 victory over the Vikings in their wild-card game.

2016 — Alex Ovechkin scores his 500th and 501st goals to become the 43rd NHL player to reach the milestone, and the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-1.

2017 — FIFA expands the World Cup to 48 teams, adding 16 extra nations to the 2026 tournament. There will be 16 three-team groups, with the top two advancing to a round of 32.

2017 — Baylor, playing as the No. 1 team for the first time in school history, loses to No. 10 West Virginia 89-68.