Two backs inactive; it’s Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde, Alex Collins as Seahawks RBs vs Rams

It’s Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Alex Collins for the Seahawks’ running game in their playoff opener.

Seattle made running back Rashaad Penny a surprise inactive Saturday, three weeks after he returned from 12 months recovering from reconstructive knee surgery. DeeJay Dallas, the rookie running back whose been trying to get back from a high-ankle sprain, was also inactive for the first-round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

That left Carson and Hyde, along with Collins and third-down, pass-catching back Travis Homer, as Seattle’s runners Saturday.

Collins, up from the practice squad for his first NFL games since 2018, scored a touchdown last weekend in Seattle’s regular-season finale against San Francisco.

Starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed had been officially questionable to play. But as coach Pete Carroll said Thursday they would be, both were active and playing.

The Rams had both their quarterbacks active to play, as expected. They weren’t going to give the Seahawks 90 minutes before kickoff (when the inactive lists are due to the NFL) to know which QB was starting.

Jared Goff broke his thumb two games ago at Seattle. He had surgery less than two weeks ago. He was throwing more than John Wolford was in L.A.’s pregame warmups. Wolford made his first career start last weekend in the Rams’ home win over Arizona.

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said all week he wouldn’t reveal his starter until game time Saturday.

For what it’s worth: Jared Goff (light cap, all Rams blue) throwing more overall than John Wolford (shorter, no cap navy blue pullover) in early Rams pregame. #Seahawks have prepped for both.



Still sensing it will be Goff. pic.twitter.com/QtMUZOpxoo — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 9, 2021

Seattle’s other inactive players Saturday were all healthy scratches: cornerback Linden Stephens, tight end Luke Willson, rookie tight end Colby Parkinson and reserve offensive tackle Chad Wheeler.