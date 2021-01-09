Maine seeks revenge on NJIT

Maine (1-5, 1-4) vs. NJIT (4-3, 3-2)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT goes for the season sweep over Maine after winning the previous matchup in Newark. The teams last played on Jan. 9, when the Highlanders shot 44.2 percent from the field while limiting Maine to just 38.9 percent en route to a 63-54 victory.

STEPPING UP: NJIT's Zach Cooks has averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals while Dylan O'Hearn has put up 16.1 points. For the Black Bears, Stephane Ingo has averaged 11.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while LeChaun DuHart has put up 12.3 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Black Bears have allowed just 61.8 points per game to America East opponents so far, an improvement from the 78 per game they gave up over one non-conference games.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 23 over the last five games. He's also converted 86.2 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Maine's DuHart has attempted 39 3-pointers and connected on 41 percent of them, and is 13 of 31 over the past five games.

COLD SPELL: Maine has lost its last four road games, scoring 56.5 points, while allowing 67.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent NJIT offense has turned the ball over on just 15.6 percent of its possessions, the 30th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 24.6 percent of all Maine possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25