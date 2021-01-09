William & Mary looks for home win vs Delaware

Delaware (3-5, 1-2) vs. William & Mary (3-5, 1-2)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks for its seventh straight win over Delaware at Kaplan Arena. The last victory for the Fightin' Blue Hens at William & Mary was a 73-70 win on Feb. 14, 2015.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Delaware has relied on senior leadership this year while William & Mary has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Fightin' Blue Hens, seniors Dylan Painter, Ryan Allen and Ebby Asamoah have scored 53 percent of the team's points this season, including 64 percent of all Fightin' Blue Hens points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen Luke Loewe, Connor Kochera and Yuri Covington have collectively scored 54 percent of William & Mary's points this season.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Tribe have given up just 68.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 75 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Loewe has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all William & Mary field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Delaware is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 62.

COLD SPELL: Delaware has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points, while allowing 71.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: William & Mary is rated second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.4 percent. The Tribe have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game and 13.2 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25