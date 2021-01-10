Colgate looks for road win vs BU

Colgate (2-1, 2-1) vs. Boston University (1-2, 1-2)

Case Gym, Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its third straight win over Boston University at Case Gym. Boston University's last win at home against the Raiders came on Jan. 11, 2018.

SUPER SENIORS: Boston University's Javante McCoy, Daman Tate and Sukhmail Mathon have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Terriers points this season.

STEPPING IT UP: The Terriers have scored 76 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they put up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Jordan Burns has connected on 45 percent of the 20 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 20 over the last three games. He's also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has scored 86.7 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 10th among Division I teams. The Boston University defense has allowed 76.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 226th overall).

