‘Invest in K.J.’: K.J. Wright makes clear he wants to play in 2021. Will Seahawks step up?

K.J. Wright smiled. But he wasn’t laughing.

The longest-tenured Seahawks player had already made it clear that he wanted to play 10 years in the NFL with the same team and then assess what’s next.

After his 10th season as Seattle’s multi-talented outside linebacker was one of his best, Wright made it clear on an absolutely unexpected locker-cleanout day he wants to play an 11th season. That is, beyond his contract ending with Seattle’s wild-card playoff loss at home to the Los Angeles Rams.

And he wants it to be with the Seahawks.

“You know, that’s up to you know Pete and John,” Wright said of coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider. “They know how much I mean to this team. They know that I’m a baller. They know I’m a great teammate a great leader.”

Wright couldn’t have been more clear if he had hung a banner from the top of the Space Needle.

He even went third-person in his proclamation.

“It would be a great investment, in my opinion, if they invest in K.J., and to bring them back in the building,” Wright said.

“You get what you pay for. And I bring a lot to the table still.

“So they’ve got to choose wisely.”

His best friend on the team, All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, doesn’t think there should be a choice.

“He’s just a great person a great leader.,” Wagner said. “And, you know, definitely feel like he’s somebody that needs to be back next year.

“And I look forward to seeing them back.”

Hesitantly, Wright said Sunday he’d be open to playing elsewhere next season if the Seahawks don’t step up with a new contract.

But it’s obvious end his career with and live the rest of his life with his young family in Seattle. He’s said that more than once. Heck, he proposed to his wife in a Boeing factory during a tour.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright pushes Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee into Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown to stop Brown during a fourth-and-goal run by the Rams during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Joshua Bessex jbessex@thenewstribune.com

About 2 1/2 years ago Wright was shopping for a new home—out of the Pacific Northwest. The Mississippi native’s contract was up in Seattle. The team that drafted him in 2011 let his deal expire. Free agency was beginning. Wright was exploring his first move within the NFL.

After briefly shopping, he was excited to sign a two-year contract worth up to $15 million to stay with the Seahawks.

“This is home,” he said in the spring of 2019.

But only the first year of that new deal, 2019, was guaranteed. He knew he’d have to earn the second and final year of his contract. This year.

He said he’d assess where to go from there.

He did much more than earn 2020. At age 31, Wright has earned the choice to stay in Seattle—and to play as long as he wants.

Don’t take our word for it. That’s the opinion of his only head coach in the NFL.

At least it was last month.

“I don’t know who was talking about his last year. He and I don’t talk about ‘last’ years,” 69-year-old coach Pete Carroll joked Dec. 14.

“He’s playing terrific football, and maybe even to his surprise, a bit, that he’s been so active playing outside.”

In 2020, Wright became one the most versatile—and valuable—players on the field.

Last offseason Wright had surgery on his shoulder.

Last spring, his team drafted Jordyn Brooks in the first round to play his position, weakside linebacker.

Last summer, there were some people wanting the Seahawks to release Wright to save his $11 million salary-cap charge for 2020.

Those folks were ignorant of Wright’s deeply rooted value to Carroll. To the Seahawks’ locker room. To All-Pro and best Seahawk friend Bobby Wagner. To their former linebackers’ coach Ken Norton Jr., the team’s defensive coordinator. And to the Pacific Northwest. He was Seattle’s 2018 nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his work building homes for needy families, for investing in new wells for drinking water in a Kenyan village he and his wife visited.

Last week, Norton called Wright “a coach’s dream.”

“He’s a special, special player,” Norton said.

Pro Bowl veteran K.J. Wright, right, and his All-Pro middle-linebacker partner Bobby Wagner, left, will play together again in 2019. That’s because Wright signed a two-year contract extension worth up to $15 million on Thursday, instead of leaving in free agency. Ted S. Warren AP

Wright began the 2020 season as he always has in Seattle, in the weakside, “Will” linebacker spot outside in Carroll’s 4-3 scheme. That’s where he won a Super Bowl and made a Pro Bowl with the Seahawks. The weakside linebacker plays off the ball. In Carroll’s scheme, when the play goes away from him the ‘Will’ linebacker shifts to basically a middle one, next to Wagner.

As this season progressed and Brooks returned from injury, the Seahawks wanted to get the rookie first-round draft choice’s speed onto the field. So they didn’t ask but told Wright he was moving to strongside linebacker, a more rugged place on the opposite side and on the line of scrimmage.

Wright played there briefly in 2012, his second NFL season in Seattle. But Bruce Irvin, whom Carroll says is the prototypical “Sam” linebacker for his defense, had his season end after just two games. Irvin had reconstructive knee surgery.

Brooks was too fast to play on the line. The rookie’s long-term future is at weakside and middle linebacker for the Seahawks.

So Wright moved to the other side. To a new job, in the same city.

He had the same, fantastic results.

“Yeah, this season was everything that I hope it will be,” Wright said. “Just my 10th year with Seattle, I was balling just looking good making plays all over the field. And it felt really really good because a lot of people counted me out. A lot of people doubted that I could do it, and I proved to myself how good I am.

“I proved to the whole world how good I am.

“So I’m proud of myself. I’m proud of my team to help me get here. But, you know, I had surgery this offseason. I have so many people invested in me to give me back to health and just train my body train my mind and so this season could have gone any better.”