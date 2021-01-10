Stroud leads Fresno St. past San Jose St. 80-65

Sports

The Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif.

Deon Stroud had a career-high 22 points as Fresno State got past San Jose State 80-65 on Sunday.

Stroud made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Jordan Campbell had 16 points and nine rebounds for Fresno State (5-3, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Richard Washington had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (2-8, 0-6). Ralph Agee added 14 points. Nate Lacewell had 10 rebounds.

