Sports

New Orleans faces Los Angeles on 3-game slide

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (4-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7-4, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans enters the matchup with Los Angeles after losing three in a row.

Los Angeles finished 49-23 overall and 27-9 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Clippers averaged 116.3 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.1% from behind the arc last season.

New Orleans went 30-42 overall and 18-30 in Western Conference play in the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans allowed opponents to score 117.1 points per game and shoot 46.5% from the field last season.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Pelicans: Steven Adams: day to day (migraine).

