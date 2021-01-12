Sports

The Latest: Aguero will miss Man City match on Wednesday

The Associated Press

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero after taking a tumble during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero after taking a tumble during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP) Peter Powell AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sergio Aguero is not available for Manchester City's match against Brighton in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

The Argentina striker missed the FA Cup third-round win over Birmingham on Sunday after being asked to isolate as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Quarantine, isolated — the rules. After nine or 10 days he will be back,” Guardiola said at a news conference.

It is yet another setback for Aguero, whose return from knee surgery this season has already been complicated by further pain in the joint and a hamstring injury.

Aguero has not started a game since October but had been expected to feature last weekend.

