Miami visits Philadelphia after Embiid’s 45-point showing

Miami Heat (4-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-4, second in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on the Miami Heat after Joel Embiid scored 45 points in the 76ers' 137-134 overtime win against the Heat.

Philadelphia finished 43-30 overall and 31-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The 76ers shot 46.8% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

Miami finished 44-29 overall and 30-13 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Heat averaged 7.5 steals, 4.6 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Heat 137-134 in their last matchup on Jan. 12. Embiid led Philadelphia with 45 points, and Tyler Herro paced Miami with 34 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (health and safety protocols), Vincent Poirier: out (health and safety protocols), Shake Milton: out (health and safety protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Tobias Harris: out (health and safety protocols), Terrance Ferguson: out (personal), Seth Curry: out (covid).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley: out (health protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (health and safety protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (health and safety protocols), Maurice Harkless: out (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: out (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala: out (health and safety protocols), Meyers Leonard: out (shoulder).