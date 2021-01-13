N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs Idaho

Northern Colorado (5-6, 2-4) vs. Idaho (0-9, 0-6)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho. Northern Colorado has won by an average of 20 points in its last six wins over the Vandals. Idaho's last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2017, an 88-76 win.

LEADING THE WAY: Bodie Hume is averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 11.9 points per game. The Vandals have been led by Damen Thacker, who is averaging 11 points.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Vandals have scored 67 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 55 per game they managed against non-conference competition.BRILLIANT BODIE: Hume has connected on 38.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 27 over the last three games. He's also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Vandals have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Idaho has an assist on 47 of 84 field goals (56 percent) over its past three contests while Northern Colorado has assists on 25 of 68 field goals (36.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado has scored 63 points and allowed 68.8 points over its last five games. Idaho has averaged 66.2 points and given up 81.6 over its last five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25