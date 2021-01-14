No. 11 Arizona snaps 10-game skid vs. No. 10 Oregon, 57-41

Aari McDonald scored 16 points and Trinity Baptiste had 14 points and six rebounds to help No. 11 Arizona to a 57-41 victory over No. 10 Oregon on Thursday night, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series.

Sam Thomas had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12), who scored 17 of the first 19 points and led by as many as 21 in beating Oregon the first time since the 2016 Pac-12 tournament.

Nyara Sabally had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Sydney Parrish had seven points and seven rebounds for the Ducks (9-3, 7-3), whose previous season low in scoring was 63 points. They have lost three of four for the first time since 2016-17.

McDonald has scored in double figures in 77 straight games, the longest active streak in the NCAA. She leads the Pac-12 in points and assists per game and is the NCAA’s leading active scorer.

Oregon had a season-high 23 turnovers and shot 32.6%. Ducks leading scorer Erin Boley, who was averaging 12.5 points, was scoreless in 12 minutes.

McDonald had six points during a 14-0 run for a 17-2 lead seven minutes into the game as Oregon went 8 1/2 minutes between field goals. Arizona led 22-7 after the first quarter and 36-22 at the half.

Arizona stretched its lead to 19 points at 46-27 after the third quarter. The Ducks had five points and five turnovers in the third quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon has lost three of its last four, although that should not necessarily raise alarm bells. The Ducks’ losses have come to three teams ranked in the top 11 in the AP poll, and two were on the road — against No. 1 Stanford in Santa Cruz, California, on Jan. 8 and at Arizona.

Arizona rebounded decisively after losing a double-digit lead in an overtime loss to Washington State last Sunday and should return to the top 10 after a one-week absence. The Wildcats, who were ranked as high as No. 6 in mid-December, have won four of their last six against top-10 opponents.

UP NEXT

Oregon will host Washington State on Jan. 21. The Cougars are 25th in the AP Top 25, moving into the poll for the first time in school history after beating Arizona last Sunday.

Arizona will host Oregon State on Sunday in what would be the Beavers’ first game in 29 days. Oregon State’s last six scheduled games have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues, including one at Arizona State on Thursday.