FAU hangs on for 81-79 win over FIU

The Associated Press

MIAMI

Jailyn Ingram had 24 points and Florida Atlantic held off Florida International for an 81-79 win on Thursday night.

Antonio Daye, Jr. made a 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left to help the Panthers pull within 1, but after Everett Winchester made 1o f 2 free throws following a quick foul, Daye couldn't connect on a game-winning 3-point attempt.

B.J. Greenlee and Michael Forrest each scored 11 points for Florida Atlantic (6-6, 1-2 Conference USA), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Winchester had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Radshad Davis had 16 points for the Panthers (8-5, 2-3). Daye, Jr. added 15 points. Tevin Brewer had 14 points and six assists.

