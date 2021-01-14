Patrik Laine lifts Jets past Oilers in OT in opening split

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal as Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) and Alexander Edler (23) look on during first-period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.

The Finnish winger scored 1:18 into extra time, using speed to create space before beating goalie Jacob Markstrom in tight.

“Hopefully I can just build off that game,” Laine said. “There’s a lot of things I need to look at. The three points isn’t going to tell the whole truth of the game. But it’s a good start.”

Mark Schiefele and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots.

Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary. Markstrom made 30 saves in his Calgary debut after signing a six-year, $36 million deal in free agency.

The Jets trailed 3-1 after one period.

“Sometimes when you’re kind of thinking too much, your feet are in quicksand, you’re looking around too much. Everyone was kind of hoping for things to happen,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. “The first game of the season it always kind of happens like that. I think it’s just nerves, in a sense.”

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Vancouver on Saturday and Monday nights.

Jets: At Toronto on Monday night.