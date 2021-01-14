Bouyea scores 28 to lead San Francisco past Portland 79-63

Jamaree Bouyea had a career-high 28 points as San Francisco beat Portland 79-63 on Thursday.

Khalil Shabazz had 13 points and six rebounds for San Francisco (9-6, 3-2 West Coast Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Julian Rishwain added 11 points. Taavi Jurkatamm had 11 points.

Eddie Davis had 20 points for the Pilots (6-6, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Ahmed Ali added 11 points. Latrell Jones had 10 points and six rebounds.

San Francisco defeated Portland 88-64 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25