Sports

McClean suspended by Stoke for training in private gym

The Associated Press

STOKE, England

Ireland international James McClean was suspended by English second-division club Stoke for allegedly breaching coronavirus regulations by training in a private gym.

There will be a disciplinary hearing into McClean's conduct, Stoke said late Thursday.

The 31-year-old McClean, who tested positive for COVID-19 in November while on international duty, will not be available for selection for Saturday’s game against Blackburn.

Indoor gyms are currently closed in Britain during the pandemic.

