Weathers, Texas Southern host Grambling St.

Grambling State (4-6, 2-1) vs. Texas Southern (2-6, 0-1)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Cameron Christon and Grambling State will battle Michael Weathers and Texas Southern. Christon has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games. Weathers is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Grambling State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Christon, Trevell Cunningham, Prince Moss, Terreon Randolph and Kelton Edwards have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team's scoring this year and 79 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.CLUTCH CAMERON: Christon has connected on 35.4 percent of the 48 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 22 over his last five games. He's also converted 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Grambling State is 0-5 when it scores 65 points or fewer and 4-1 when it exceeds 65 points. Texas Southern is 0-6 when it fails to score more than 71 points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: Grambling State has recently gotten baskets via assists more often than Grambling State. Texas Southern has an assist on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Grambling State has assists on 46 of 70 field goals (65.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern is ranked second among SWAC teams with an average of 70.9 points per game. The Tigers have averaged 74.8 points per game over their last five games.

