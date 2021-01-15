Sports

Defense shines as UAB beats Charlotte 61-37

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C

Michael Ertel recorded 15 points as UAB romped past Charlotte 61-37 on Friday.

Jalen Benjamin added 10 points and Kassim Nicholson had 14 rebounds for UAB (10-1, 3-0 Conference USA). Tavin Lovan set career highs with eight assists and six steals.

Brice Williams had 13 points and three blocks for the 49ers (5-6, 1-2), who turned it over 21 times and shot 31.6%.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Kiss scores 22 to lift Bryant over St. Francis (Pa.) 72-63

January 15, 2021 4:09 PM

Sports

NFL suspends Bears DL Edwards Jr. 2 games

January 15, 2021 4:08 PM

Sports

Buchanan scores 14 to lift Manhattan past Niagara 58-49

January 15, 2021 4:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service