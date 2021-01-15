Sports

Tattersall lifts UC Riverside past Cal Poly 86-51

The Associated Press

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.

Wil Tattersall had 19 points off the bench to lift UC Riverside to an 86-51 win over Cal Poly on Friday.

Tattersall shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Arinze Chidom had 14 points and seven rebounds for UC Riverside (5-3, 2-1 Big West Conference). Zyon Pullin added 13 points and six assists. Flynn Cameron had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Mustangs (2-7, 0-3), whose losing streak reached five games. Mark Crowe added 10 points.

