Root’s double century gives England lead of 286 vs Sri Lanka

Captain Joe Root’s fourth double test century gave England a lead of 286 runs against Sri Lanka in the first cricket test on Saturday.

Root hit 18 fours and a six in his well-composed 228 off 321 balls before England was bowled out for 421 just before lunch on the third day.

Sri Lanka was rattled for 135 in its first innings on the first day inside the first two sessions after its stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and opted to bat.

The home team faces a much sterner test against the likes of Dom Bess and Jack Leach in the second innings on a wicket where spinners are getting appreciable turn and bounce off the wicket.

Dilruwan Perera ended Root’s long vigil, which began in the last session on the first day, when he had England skipper caught at deep mid-wicket off an extravagant shot as the offspinner finished with 4-109.

Resuming on 320-4, Root continued to dominate spinners despite Sri Lanka hitting back with three wickets in 12 balls.

Fast bowler Asitha Fernando (2-44) had the overnight batsman Jos Buttler (30) caught behind and Sam Curran was clean bowled off the next ball before Dom Bess, who survived the hat-trick ball was run-out in a mix-up with Root.

But in between those quick wickets, Root raised his double hundred off 291 balls with a slog-swept boundary off Lasith Embuldeniya (3-176) and became the fourth visiting player to score a double century at the picturesque Galle International Stadium.

Chris Gayle (333) of the West Indies, India’s Virender Sehwag (201 not out) and Musfiqur Rahim (200) of Bangladesh are the other batsmen to have got the similar feats at Galle.

No. 11 batsman Stuart Broad (11 not out) took back to back boundaries off Fernando before Root was the last man to be dismissed just at the stroke of first session.