Monmouth looks to sweep Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac (3-4, 1-2) vs. Monmouth (6-4, 6-3)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth goes for the season sweep over Quinnipiac after winning the previous matchup in West Long Branch. The teams last met on Jan. 15, when the Hawks created 27 Quinnipiac turnovers and turned the ball over just 17 times on the way to a 12-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Deion Hammond, George Papas, Melik Martin and Marcus McClary have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 66 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hawks have allowed just 72.1 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 96 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JACOB: Jacob Rigoni has connected on 26.3 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 26 over the last five games. He's also converted 88 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Monmouth has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 68.2.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bobcats. Monmouth has an assist on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Quinnipiac has assists on 36 of 68 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Quinnipiac has held opposing teams to 35.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last three games, the Bobcats have held opposing shooters to 33 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25