Sports

Ware, Baxter lift Morgan St. past Coppin St. 92-72

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE

De’Torrion Ware had 29 points as Morgan State rolled past Coppin State 92-72 on Saturday. Troy Baxter added 22 points for the Bears, while Malik Miller chipped in 21. Baxter also had 12 rebounds and six blocks, while Miller posted 12 rebounds.

Lagio Grantsaan had 10 points for Morgan State (6-3, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Conference).

Anthony Tarke had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Eagles (3-9, 2-1). Kyle Cardaci added 12 points.

DeJuan Clayton, whose 13.0 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Eagles, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Colorado uses balanced offense to beat Stanford 77-64

January 16, 2021 2:35 PM

Sports

Noel scores 26 to lift UMass Lowell past Binghamton 92-78

January 16, 2021 2:35 PM

Sports

Binghamton looks to end streak vs UMass Lowell

January 16, 2021 2:30 PM

Sports

La Salle looks for home win vs St. Joe’s

January 16, 2021 2:30 PM

Sports

Hartford looks to sweep UMBC

January 16, 2021 2:30 PM

Sports

Lehigh looks to end streak vs Bucknell

January 16, 2021 2:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service