Sports

Weems scores 20 to lift DePaul past Valparaiso 77-58

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Romeo Weems had 20 points as DePaul beat Valparaiso 77-58 on Saturday.

Charlie Moore had 14 points for DePaul (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Pauly Paulicap added 11 points and nine rebounds and Darious Hall grabbed 10 boards.

Eron Gordon had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Goodnews Kpegeol grabbed seven rebounds and Daniel Sackey snared six.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Weber State’s 22 3s buries NCCAA-level Yellowstone Christian

January 16, 2021 3:36 PM

Sports

Tall Dark Stranger voted harness racing’s Horse of the Year.

January 16, 2021 3:31 PM

College Sports

Minnesota pins first loss on Michigan with 75-57 rout

Sports

Joyce scores 21 to lead Air Force past Wyoming 72-69

January 16, 2021 3:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service