Kessel scores twice, Coyotes beat Sharks for series split

Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel, right, celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks with teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

Phil Kessel scored two goals, Antti Raanta stopped 31 shots and the Arizona Coyotes bounced back from an opening loss to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 on Saturday.

Arizona got off to a slow start before coming to life late in a shootout loss to San Jose on Thursday night. The Coyotes pressured the Sharks from the start Saturday, scoring four goals in the opening two periods.

Kessel, who struggled with injuries in his first season in the desert, scored the tying goal in the closing seconds of the opener and had goals in each of the first two periods Saturday.

Clayton Keller scored for the second straight game, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists for Arizona. Jakob Chychrun and Barrett Hayton also scored.

Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, and Martin Jones allowed five goals on 24 shots for the Sharks. Ryan Donato and Tomas Hertl also scored.

DEVILS 2, BRUINS 1, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Egor Sharangovich scored his first NHL goal in the final seconds of overtime to lift New Jersey past Boston for coach Lindy Ruff's first victory with the Devils.

Damon Severson made a backhand pass at the edge of the offensive zone to set up the 22-year-old Sharangovich with 1.7 seconds remaining in overtime.

Miles Wood scored for the second consecutive game, and MacKenzie Blackwood made 27 saves for his first victory of the season.

Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves.

RANGERS 5, ISLANDERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin each scored twice and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 23 shots for his fifth career shutout, leading the New York Rangers past the Islanders.

Kaapo Kakko also scored as the Rangers bounced back for their first victory two nights after being blanked 4-0 by the Islanders in the opener.

Rookie Ilya Sorokin had 27 saves in his NHL debut for the Islanders, getting the start after Semyon Varlamov was hit near the throat by a shot from Cal Clutterbuck in warmups.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Joe Thornton scored his first goal for Toronto, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner also connected for the first time this season, and the Maple Leafs beat Ottawa.

Marner had two assists, Thornton and Matthews each had one and Jack Campbell made 17 saves to help the Maple Leafs rebound from a 5-3 loss to the Senators on Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

The 41-year-old Thornton signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs in the offseason.

Tim Stutzle scored his first NHL goal and Nick Paul also scored for Ottawa. The 19-year-old Stutzle, from Germany, was the third overall pick in last year.

RED WINGS 4, HURRICANES 2

DETROIT (AP) — Robby Fabbri broke a tie with 2:42 left, Dylan Larkin got his second goal into an empty net and Detroit beat Carolina.

Fabbri fluttered the puck past Petr Mrazek from the front of the crease off a pass from Filip Zadina behind the net. Zadina also set up Bobby Ryan to score in his Red Wings debut, breaking a scoreless tie early in the second period, after the veteran forward missed the opener with an injury.

Detroit’s Jonathan Bernier finished with 29 saves in his season debut.

Vincent Trocheck and Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina.

CANADIENS 5, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jeff Petry and Tomas Tatar each scored twice, Carey Price made 34 saves and Montreal beat Edmonton in the first of a two-game set.

Jake Evans also scored, and Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher each had two assists to help Montreal rebound from an opening overtime loss in Toronto.

Slater Koekkoek scored for Edmonton, spoiling Price’s shutout bid with 7:01 left. Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 shots for the Oilers.