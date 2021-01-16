Devils beat Bruins in final seconds of overtime as Sharangovich nets game-winner

NEWARK, N.J. — As the seconds ticked down in overtime, Damon Severson found a path with a behind-the-back pass and got the puck to 22-year old Yegor Sharangovich. Sharangovich, in just his second NHL game, had a chance for an exciting way for his first NHL goal.

"It's a really great pass by Severson," said Sharangovich. "I had a breakaway. I just closed my eyes and shoot it."

Sharangovich admitted he was joking about closing his eyes, but the shot got past Jaraslov Halak with just two seconds left in overtime to lift the Devils to a 2-1 overtime win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

"It's the best moment in my hockey career," said Sharangovich, who was unable to keep a smile off his face after the game-winner.

For the first time in franchise history, the first two games of the season for the Devils both went to overtime. While Thursday's game went to a shootout due to a Devils comeback, Saturday saw an early New Jersey lead and fending off last season's President's Cup winners to earn an extra point in the victory.

Even as the Devils have bounced back from a slow start in the opening period of the season, one aspect of the game has remained an issue. The Devils have begun the season without a power-play goal through eight opportunities, a mark of futility not matched by any other NHL team to begin the season. To make matters worse, New Jersey had Saturday's biggest mistake while at a man advantage.

With less than four minutes remaining in the second period and the Devils leading 1-0, it appeared the Bruins had found the tying goal. However, goalie interference on Craig Smith negated that tally. Boston challenged the play and lost, resulting in a two-minute penalty for delay of game. The Devils appeared poised to finally break through with an advantage, but a turnover allowed the Bruins to tie the game while short-handed.

"We had some better looks [today]," coach Lindy Ruff said. There's a chance one or two of those looks could have went in. Before the short-handed goal, we had a couple of really good looks.

Through two games, only New Jersey and Vancouver have had at least seven power play chances and have not scored a goal in those chances.

"They've got a good penalty killing team," said Ruff. "I think we have passed up some opportunities in two games."

Miles Wood was not ranked in the top 10 among Devils last season in points and netted just 11 goals a year ago. Yet, Wood is off to a great start with two goals in his first two games, including the first goal of the afternoon on Saturday.

Wood was a big factor in the season opener, drawing goalie interference penalties that resulted in both Bruins goals on Thursday. Yet, it was Wood's play that set the tone for the Devils as the game went along, as well as the attitude for the team in game two.

The tone was quickly set on Saturday as Wood fought with Bruins' Kevan Miller just 19 seconds into the game. Almost 16 minutes later, Wood redirected a shot off the stick of Ty Smith for his second goal of the season.

"He's a guy that other teams don't want to play against," said Ruff. "He creates his own opportunities just with his speed."

Ty Smith has taken full advantage of his first week on an NHL roster. Smith scored an important goal on Thursday and a drive off the stick of Smith gave the Devils a lead for the first time this season.

Two games into the NHL career of Smith, the 20-year old has found his name on the score sheet both times. Smith was credited with an assist on the goal redirected by Wood. With a goal and an assist through two games, Smith becomes the first Devils defenseman with two points in his first two games for New Jersey since Slava Fetisov had two points in October 1989.

Three of the four goals thus far have involved either Smith or Sharangovich as the Devils are seeing great production from the young rookies.

"They've both been great," Kyle Palmieri said. "They both came into camp and had great camps, so didn't expect anything different. We knew those were gonna be guys we relied upon every night and they made an impact right away and that's awesome to see out of guys making their start to their NHL careers."