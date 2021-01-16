Antecevic, Kelly help Cal rally, beat Utah 72-63

Utah forward Timmy Allen (1) shoots as California's Ryan Betley (00) and Jalen Celestine (32) defend during the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

Grant Antecevic scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, Andre Kelly had 11 points and nine rebounds, and California rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Utah 72-63 on Saturday night.

Makale Foreman had 12 points and Jarred Hyder scored 11 for Cal (7-8, 2-6 Pac-12).

Foreman hit a 3-pointer before Hyder made back-to-back layups in a 7-0 run to open the second half that pulled the Golden Bears within five, and a couple minutes later Ryan Betley hit a 3-pointer and then made 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to spark a 17-4 spurt that gave Cal the lead for good. Kuany Kuany hit a 3 to cap the spurt and made it 46-42 with 12 minutes to play.

Antecevic scored 10 points — including back-to-back 3s — in a 14-4 run that pushed the lead into double figures with six minutes to go.

Timmy Allen scored 26 points and Pelle Larsson added 12 for Utah (5-6, 2-5).

Cal made just three of its first 18 field-goal attempts and trailed by as many as 15 points before going into the break trailing 34-22. The Bears, however, shot 59% (17 of 29) from the field, including 6 of 13 from behind the arc, in the second half.

Utah made 1 of 12 from 3-point range after halftime.