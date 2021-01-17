Sports

Wild visit the Ducks after overtime victory

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Minnesota Wild (2-0-0, second in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (0-1-1, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Anaheim Ducks after the Wild defeated Los Angeles 4-3 in overtime.

Anaheim went 29-33-9 overall and 9-10-2 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Ducks averaged 29.7 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.6 goals per game.

Minnesota finished 35-27-7 overall and 8-10-1 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Wild were called for 247 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

