Nashville takes on division rival Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (1-1-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, second in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville takes on Carolina in a matchup of Central Division teams.

Nashville went 12-7-1 in division action and 17-14-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Predators scored 39 power play goals with a 17.3% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Carolina finished 8-12-1 in division play and 19-13-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Hurricanes scored 217 total goals last season while collecting 380 assists.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Predators: Luca Sbisa: out (health protocols).

Hurricanes: Jordan Staal: out (covid-19).